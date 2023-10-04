Joe Biden’s Government Is Ruining Football Pressers And This Must Never, Ever Happen Again

Damn, I can’t wait until this dude gets out of the White House.
Heading into Week 5, the vibes surrounding the Houston Texans are fantastic, with H-Town‘s football team winning two straight games to recover them from 0-2 to 2-2 after their 30-6 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With head coach DeMeco Ryans and the boys preparing for a square off against the Atlanta Falcons, the Texans skipper had a session with the press Wednesday — that was until our lovely president, Joe Biden, had to obnoxiously ruin those plans. At least for a very annoying brief moment.
While Ryans was being asked a question by the Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena regarding his offensive line, the emergency test alert from Uncle Joey — the same one we all got on our phone Wednesday — interrupted the reporter.
WATCH:
The Emergency Alert System got the best of the presser 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bBzGglu5dz
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 4, 2023
This must never happen again. Never.
It’s bad enough that government-related nonsense has to be in literally everything nowadays, but now we have to bring it into football pressers?
Hey, I get it. We have to be prepared for an alien invasion or the zombie apocalypse, but when we’re in the room with a head coach of an NFL team … quite frankly, I don’t give a damn if we have 17 asteroids heading for us and the dinosaurs are about to become extinct again … I need to hear every word that the skipper says.
This is important! This is football! There’s fantasy implications at stake! I want a trophy! (RELATED: LeBron Hilariously Called Out After Trying To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wave Like The Real Lame-O He Is)
And that is far more important than anything that the government has to say.
Stay out of my football, Joe. You are NOT needed here.