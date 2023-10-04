Editorial

Joe Biden’s Government Is Ruining Football Pressers And This Must Never, Ever Happen Again

Joe Biden and his government ruined an NFL press conference Wednesday with their stupid little emergency test blah, blah, blah. This can never happen again. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @HoustonTexans]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Damn, I can’t wait until this dude gets out of the White House.

Heading into Week 5, the vibes surrounding the Houston Texans are fantastic, with H-Town‘s football team winning two straight games to recover them from 0-2 to 2-2 after their 30-6 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With head coach DeMeco Ryans and the boys preparing for a square off against the Atlanta Falcons, the Texans skipper had a session with the press Wednesday — that was until our lovely president, Joe Biden, had to obnoxiously ruin those plans. At least for a very annoying brief moment.

While Ryans was being asked a question by the Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena regarding his offensive line, the emergency test alert from Uncle Joey — the same one we all got on our phone Wednesday — interrupted the reporter.

WATCH:

This must never happen again. Never.

It’s bad enough that government-related nonsense has to be in literally everything nowadays, but now we have to bring it into football pressers?

Hey, I get it. We have to be prepared for an alien invasion or the zombie apocalypse, but when we’re in the room with a head coach of an NFL team … quite frankly, I don’t give a damn if we have 17 asteroids heading for us and the dinosaurs are about to become extinct again … I need to hear every word that the skipper says.

This is important! This is football! There’s fantasy implications at stake! I want a trophy! (RELATED: LeBron Hilariously Called Out After Trying To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wave Like The Real Lame-O He Is)

And that is far more important than anything that the government has to say.

Stay out of my football, Joe. You are NOT needed here.