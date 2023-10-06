Video Shows Drake Shocking Fan With Expensive Mid-Concert Gift

Drake gave away a very expensive designer handbag to a lucky fan in the audience at his recent concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Drake gifted Nicolette Valenti a Birkin bag that is easily worth five figures, according to TMZ. Drake took the stage and made sure to let the audience know he didn’t choose her for her large breast size but rather because he saw her singing away during his performance, and he appreciated her energy and love for his music.

Drake took a moment on stage between songs to discuss how he likes to make people happy, prefacing his gift-giving moment.

He proceeded to point right at Nicolette, and his security team came out and followed his instructions by giving her the very expensive purse.

“I like to make people’s days” Drake said. He noted the fan was wearing a brown top, and ordered the brown bag to be handed to her.

In a video capturing the giveaway, a security guard could be seen approaching Nicolette and preparing to hand the bag over to the very excited fan.

“This is a very expensive bag,” he told her.

Nicolette looked visibly shocked by the unexpected surprise, and immediately dialed her mother to share the big news. Drake noticed her on the phone, and she told him she was calling her mom and showed him the phone. Drake then dedicated the next song to her mom, per TMZ.

“She on the phone right now calling home,” Drake said, appreciating Nicolette’s excitement.

"We're gonna play a song for your mom right now," he said.

With that, Drake picked up where he left off on the set, but not before giving instructions to his team to make sure his lucky fan would make it out of the concert safely.

Drake’s team arranged a police escort for Nicolette on her way out of the venue, given the value of the publicly gifted bag, per TMZ.

Drake also gifted another fan a pink Birkin during a concert in August, TMZ noted.