Drake Reveals Why He’s Stepping Away From Music For A While

Drake revealed he will be taking a break from music to focus on his health while hosting a Friday episode of “Table for One” on Sirius XM’s Sound 42.

The famous singer candidly discussed his upcoming hiatus, revealing to fans he has some health issues that are taking the spotlight at this time.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake said on the podcast. He hesitated before sharing more information, then decided to just seize the opportunity and share more information. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough,” he said.

Drake went on to state he wasn’t suffering from anything serious, but that something going on with his health warranted more time and attention on his part.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life,” the famous singer said.

He dove into greater depth and explained his ailments.

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” Drake said.

“I’m just saying what it is … So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that,” he said.

“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’m going to lock the door in the studio for a little bit.”

He went on to explain he can’t pinpoint how long he will be gone from the music scene, since he has other things, seemingly personal, he has to take care of. (RELATED: REPORT: Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized With ‘Bad Infection’)

“I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer,” he said on the podcast.

Drake is scheduled to perform a series of live concerts in Toronto beginning October 6, but a number of other shows have apparently been postponed.