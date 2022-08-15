Mariah Carey’s House Was Robbed And Social Media May Be To Blame

Mariah Carey’s home was burglarized July 27 while she was on vacation and over sharing on social media may be to blame.

Carey posted a series of vacation photos while she was enjoying some time off in both Italy and the Hamptons, and that may have played a part in alerting robbers to the fact that her home in Atlanta was uninhabited, according to Page Six. Police confirmed a robbery took place at her residence, but are remaining tight-lipped about the details. “This is still an open investigation, the information may be limited,” police said according to Page Six.

Information pertaining to what was stolen and the value of those items has not been made public at this time. Carey is known to live extravagantly in her luxurious, sprawling mansion. The nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion was purchased for $5.65 million in November 2021 and boasts elaborate amenities, such as a pool, tennis court, and playground, according to Page Six.

Carey's vacation plans included her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins Monroe and Moroccan, according to Page Six. "Out East for the week, soaking it all in 💕 Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!," Carey wrote in her Instagram caption.