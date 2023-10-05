REPORT: Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized With ‘Bad Infection’

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was reportedly recently rushed to the hospital and is currently battling a serious health issue, according to Page Six.

Sources close to the family report that the 71-year-old is “severely ill,” but the cause of his illness has not been publicly revealed at this time, according to Page Six.

“Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” the source told Page Six. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Jamie and Britney Spears have faced a tumultuous relationship over the past several years, notably surrounding the pop star’s conservatorship. The two have been estranged from one another since the pop star publicly told her father to “burn in hell” in an Instagram post in October 2022, according to Page Six. It is not yet clear if Britney has reached out to her father amid his ailing health, or if they remain estranged at this time.

Jamie has faced other health issues in recent months. He was reportedly hospitalized to deal with complications connected to his knee replacement surgery “several months ago,” a source told TMZ. It is unclear if his current condition is in any way related to issues he had in the past. (RELATED: Brian Austin Green Reveals Shocking Health Struggle He Dealt With)

Britney Spears’ father reportedly “lost more than 25 pounds” and was described as looking “extremely thin,” while he was “in and out” of medical care, according to Page Six. His current condition remains unclear, and no official prognosis has been shared at this time.