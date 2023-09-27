Bruce Springsteen Issues Critical Health Update To Fans

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band posted a statement to Twitter on Wednesday informing fans that all concerts for this year are canceled so the frontman can recover from health issues.

Springsteen pulled the plug on all upcoming shows for the rest of 2023 “out of an abundance of caution,” while he deals with his peptic ulcer disease. The statement revealed that the “Born to Run” singer has “continued to recover steadily” since being diagnosed weeks earlier “and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

Springsteen’s team then touched on how this news would impact fans who had already purchased tickets. “Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues,” the band said in their statement.

They also presented fans with a time-sensitive deadline.

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund,” the band said. “All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.” (RELATED: Celine Dion Cancels Her Entire Tour)

Springsteen concluded by briefly addressing fans on a more personal level before signing off.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” he said in the statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”