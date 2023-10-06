Lauren Boebert’s Likely Democratic Opponent Is Raking In Cash

A Democratic congressional candidate challenging Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in 2024’s general election has received over $3 million in donations during the third quarter of 2023, according to Colorado Politics.

Adam Frisch, a former city councilor from Aspen who announced his congressional campaign in February, reported donations of approximately $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, CP reported. The amount is more than double what Boebert has raised over the first half of the year, which is approximately $1.5 million according to data from the Federal Election Commission. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Proposes Slashing Biden ICE Appointee’s Salary To $1)

“Western and Southern Colorado deserve a representative who will work hard to deliver results and put the needs of the district first, not an extreme political agenda,” Frisch said in a statement reported by CP. “Thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat Boebert in 2024.”

Frisch’s donations were received from over 100,000 contributions made between July 1 and Sept. 30, with the average donation being $32, CP reported. In total, Frisch’s campaign has raised just under $7.75 million.

Frisch previously ran against Boebert in 2022’s midterm election and lost by a narrow margin of 546 votes. The district — which covers the entire western quarter and most of the southern quarter of Colorado, and includes the cities Glenwood Springs, Montrose and Pueblo — has a Cook Partisan Voting Index rating of R+7.

While Boebert was busy stoking division, sowing chaos, and voting to shut down the government last week, she should have been focusing on reauthorizing the Farm Bill which has now expired. Our farmers deserve a representative who focuses on their livelihoods not media headlines. — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) October 2, 2023

Boebert, who has represented the district since 2020, has attained national prominence first due to her gun-rights advocacy, including demanding that she be permitted to carry a personal weapon on the floor of the House. She has since joined the House Freedom Caucus.

Boebert’s personal life has received media coverage and has attracted criticism. She is currently in the process of separating from her husband, and was captured on camera being kicked out of a theatre during a performance of “Beetlejuice” on Sept. 10 alongside a man, as well as arguing with theatre staff.

Frisch has strongly criticized Boebert for her conduct as a member of Congress, which has become a principal argument for his campaign.

“[W]e will highlight her choice to focus her resources on promoting herself, chasing conspiracy theories and promoting false rumors about the last election instead of serving the people of rural Colorado,” Frisch’s campaign website reads.

Frisch and Boebert’s campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

