Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out On Real Reason For Divorce

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband spoke out Monday on the real reason why he filed for divorce from the GOP firebrand.

Jayson Boebert blamed himself for the Colorado couple’s “devastating divorce,” claiming it is “far from the truth” that the congresswoman left him “over fame or a new lifestyle” in a Facebook post addressed to Colorado’s 3rd District and Americans in general.

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s estranged husband takes blame for putting her through ‘devastating divorce’ https://t.co/aq2UU8AAIZ pic.twitter.com/vZFWvkm1jS — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2023

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways,” Jayson Boebert wrote. “I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest to my heart.” (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Says She’s Ditching Man Who Fondled Her Breasts In Theater Because He Is A Democrat)

The congresswoman’s ex-husband said that the “hurt [he] caused Lauren” was something she “carried within her, burying it deep inside, while continuing to love people and our country fearlessly with a smile each day.” He claims he is “committed to being a better man” as he navigates life post-divorce.

“Lauren, if you’re reading this, please know I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love,” Jayson Boebert wrote. “I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don’t deserve this.”

The lengthy mea culpa from Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband comes after the congresswoman was kicked out of “Beetlejuice: The Musical” on Sept. 13 in Denver after “causing a disturbance.” Video showed Boebert vaping, singing along with the show and engaging in intimate behavior with her new boyfriend