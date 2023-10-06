‘It Was … Ok’: Travis Kelce’s Mom Seems Underwhelmed After Meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mom seemed underwhelmed Friday when she described on “The Today Show” how she felt meeting Taylor Swift for the first time.

“It was … ok,” Donna Kelce said when the talk show hosts asked her what it was like to be in Swift’s company.

Donna Kelce, mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, speaks on TODAY about the rumors of her son Travis dating Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/BHt4h3MRmS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna Kelce said. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and … it’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Cameras captured Swift attending one of Kelce’s games for the first time when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears faced off Sept. 24. Swift was alongside Kelce’s mom, igniting rumors the football player and the pop star were dating. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Ballsy’)

The event generated much fanfare, and reactions emerged all over, including one from former President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview, Trump told the Daily Caller, “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Kelce believes coverage of his new relationship has been excessive, claiming the NFL is “overdoing it.”

Swift was spotted at a Chief’s game for the second time, mimicking Kelce’s celebration after Kansas City beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Cameras captured the celebrity mouthing the words “look at him” as she watched her new boyfriend with a celebrity entourage.