Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Legally Married: REPORT

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly legally married in 2022 and filed “confidential marriage” documents to keep their marital status sealed.

The confidential documents were obtained by Daily Mail, and indicated the wedding ceremony took place on Dec. 20, 2022. The pair were initially rumored to have been “unofficially” married in a spiritual ceremony.

Their wedding was conducted in Palo Alto, California, and was conducted by California-based officiant James Mayfield, according to Daily Mail.

Ye knows what he wants! #KanyeWest wasted no time walking down the aisle after his divorce from #KimKardashian. Click the link below for details about the star’s marriage to #BiancaCensori. (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/VddEt8yigo pic.twitter.com/qlR2JsZK3M — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 6, 2023

The newly surfaced documents revealed that Censori and West were legally married just one month after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The legally binding documents were not listed in public records, and therefore went undetected for nearly a year.

“They are besotted with each other – and very much married,” a source close to the couple said, according to the Mail.

The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori and Ye — the rapper having legally changed his name in Oct. 2021.

The couples’ marital home is listed as being West’s ranch in Wyoming.

A friend with direct knowledge explained why the couple opted for a confidential marriage document.

“Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera,” the source said, according to the Mail. “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other.” (RELATED: REPORT: Italian Boat Company Bans Kanye Over Butt Exposure Incident)

“I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them,” the source added. “For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”