REPORT: Italian Boat Company Bans Kanye Over Butt Exposure Incident

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly banned for life from renting boats from an Italian company after Kanye exposed his bare butt on Aug. 27.

Onlookers caught the famous rapper with his pants down, receiving a clear view of his naked bottom while he was riding in a river taxi canal with Censori. (RELATED: Kanye West Praises Jonah Hill, Apologizes For Antisemitism After Watching ’21 Jump Street’)

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the water taxi company, was unaware of the incident until images surfaced in the media, according to a statement a company representative issued to theDaily Mail. The representative insisted that the boat’s driver was too busy operating the vessel to witness and report “these obscenities.” An unidentified third person reportedly obscured the driver’s view of the couple as well.

Both West and Censori are “no longer welcome” on the company’s boats, according to the statement.

This is not the first time West and his new wife have waded into hot water for provocative displays. Censori was seen in June wearing see-through nylons and a black t-shirt that stopped at her waist, exposing her bottom half.

Kim Kardashian reportedly believes that the entire incident was a wardrobe malfunction, according to TMZ. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple settled their divorce last November. West and Censori reportedly tied the knot in Jan. 2023.