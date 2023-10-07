Clayton Kershaw Is An Outright American Hero After Incredibly Brilliant Admission Of His Love For College Football

Clayton Kershaw — truly an American hero.

As I write this, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar pitcher is on the mound taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS, but he’s not exactly happy about it for the most American reason ever (and also explains why he’s pitching so terribly right now).

The start is Kershaw’s fourth straight on a Saturday, this as a result of the Dodgers giving him extra rest in the middle of appearances since coming back from the injured list. He was asked about this Friday at the team’s media day, having an outright hilarious response that also shows the true Americana spirit of Kershaw.

“It really messes up my College Football watching,” said Kershaw.

Clayton Kershaw just wants to watch some college football 😭 pic.twitter.com/AuLOU9iYxq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 6, 2023

I’ve always been a fan of Clayton Kershaw, but this makes me like the guy so much more.

My man is an MLB superstar who plays for the iconic Los Angeles Dodgers and gets paid millions and millions of dollars to do it, it’s one hell of a career to have and easily one to get sucked into where that’s the entire centerpiece of your world.

But Clayton Kershaw?

He just wants to sit in front of his television and watch college football, one of the most beautiful things you can ever do, like the rest of us. And quite frankly, it makes him an outright American hero, as his humbleness contributes to maintaining one of the most incredible traditions of our society — watching college football. (RELATED: 27-Minute Phone Call Between Trevor Bauer And His Sexual Abuse Accuser Released)

Thank you, Clayton. Thank you. Football is certainly more than a game, it’s pure Americana.