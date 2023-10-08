A Sign Of The Times: The Lions Pulling Off Googly Moogly Plays In Blowout Wins Is Something I Thought I’d Never See

Shout out to the 313!

The Detroit Lions have been a special kind of horrible for decades, and though they have a few playoff appearances mixed in, every single berth has ended up being a wild card round exit. I mean, hell, their last postseason victory came all the way back in 1991, and they’ve never had a Super Bowl sighting in their entire franchise history for God’s sake.

But this isn’t the same Lions that our grandfathers and/or fathers (depending on your age) are accustomed to, this isn’t the same crappy Detroit franchise that was the norm to people like me at 33 — remember those Thanksgivings as kids (if you’re around my age) where you just knew the Lions were going to get smashed?

Yeah, that’s not happening anymore. It’s a new day, and quite frankly, it’s something that I thought I’d never see.

I’ve already been noticing the hype surrounding the 4-1 Lions, especially after that 34-20 win they got over their rival Green Bay Packers that put them at 3-1. Plus, these boys have already proven they can beat the elite of the elite with their Week 1 upset over the Kansas City Chiefs. So after their display Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, I’m all in on Detroit.

With around three and a half minutes to go in the first half, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs landed an interception on Bryce Young with Detroit already having a 21-7 advantage. Just a play later, the Lions offense had some magic themselves through trickery, as Detroit pulled a razzle dazzle double-end-around play that left me saying, “good googly moogly!”

And doing this, by the way, in what would be a blowout 42-24 win over the Panthers.

WATCH:

I’m happy for Detroit, I’ve always been a fan of the city and the Lions brand, but man … with the massive lack of success they’ve had, and now sitting at 4-1 in the middle of this wack-a-doo world of ours today, I can’t help but to think this is most certainly a sign of the times.

I mean, think about it, the Detroit Lions out of all teams could be in the friggin’ SUPER BOWL this season.

Oh yeah … we’re definitely approaching the apocalypse. (RELATED: Broncos’ Jaleel McLaughlin Gets Absolutely Mesmerizing Score In What Has To Be A Candidate For Touchdown Of The Season)

But shout out to Detroit though! The Mo! The 313! Yeah, all that! DETROIT! I love that blue-collar hard-workin’ ish!

But I’m just sayin’ … you guys have us on the verge of the apocalypse. Seriously though.