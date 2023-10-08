Broncos’ Jaleel McLaughlin Gets Absolutely Mesmerizing Score In What Has To Be A Candidate For Touchdown Of The Season

Now this is a touchdown!

The New York Jets might have walked away with the 31-21 victory Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but it was the latter’s running back who punched his candidacy for the touchdown of the 2023 NFL season.

At the halfway mark of the first quarter, quarterback Russell Wilson stepped back to throw a quick short pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, but the ball ended up deflecting off his hands and headed behind him. However, McLaughlin was completely in tune with the ball as he turned around and juggled the catch for a 22-yard screen pass touchdown, dashing through the defense and to the end zone with lightning speed.

Just an incredibly magnificent score.

WATCH:

The Broncos might be trash (though those unis were straight swag), but Jaleel McLaughlin certainly is not.

It’s funny too, because while watching the Jets-Broncos game and blogging about McLaughlin cementing his candidacy for touchdown of the season, I sent a text to my dad (the commissioner of the fantasy football league I’m in) asking if McLaughlin was available to pick up. I need that running back depth, and McLaughlin would have been perfect, but unfortunately he got snatched up by somebody else — smart individual right there.

Not only did my man kill it Sunday tallying 104 total yards and a touchdown filling in for Javonte Williams (quad), but if you remember, McLaughlin is the all-time leading rusher in college football with 8,166 yards and 79 touchdowns, going undrafted for the simple fact he went to very small school Youngstown State. (RELATED: How Do You Stop This? The Miami Dolphins’ Speed Is So Unreal You Have To See These Numbers To Actually Believe It)

Dude can ball, I just hate that I missed out, but if you can pick him up in your fantasy league, DO IT … AND NOW.