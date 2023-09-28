Dolphins Or Bills? Lions Or Packers? Ravens Or Browns? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 4 Picks

Three weeks in and your boy keeps winning.

And not just that, but my weekly record gets better and better with each passing week.

Just check the stats:

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

12-4 is totally the goal in Week 4.

The Top 3 games in my forecast this week are the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills (Powell’s Game of the Week), Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football) and Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns.

With my game of the week, you have the undefeated 3-0 Dolphins and their potent offense fresh off scoring 70 points taking on the 2-1 Bills led by my preseason MVP pick Josh Allen. You guys already know how I feel about the Dolphins and the Bills, so you can be certain this AFC East rivalry game will be intense as hell for me, and pure popcorn entertainment for America.

The contest to get us started this week — Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1) — is a very fascinating one. Both teams have had solid starts to the season, it’s a battle to go to 3-1 on the season and it gets ratcheted up even further being both an NFC North rivalry and a fight for first place in the division. And then, of course, you have the primetime element with it being on PRIME Video’s “Thursday Night Football.” Oh yeah … I’m game. (RELATED: The Glory Is Real: Miami Dolphins Were Getting So Many Touchdowns, They Started Planning Celebrations Before Scoring)

Last but not least, another interesting matchup of 2-1’s is the AFC North rivalry game between the Ravens and Browns. After Deshaun Watson struggled and Cleveland took a 26-22 loss to the Steelers in Week 2, a lot of people were skeptical of the Browns (including myself), but they bounced back with a grade A 27-3 steamrolling of the Tennessee Titans. With the rebound, it’s going to be intriguing to see what they do against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Just absolutely sexy games this week … just like that 30-18 overall record I have.

Here’s to 12-4!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 4 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Thursday — Sept. 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): Lions (-1.5)

Sunday — Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+): Jaguars (-3)

Jaguars (-3) Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (+2.5)

Dolphins (+2.5) Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Rams (-1.5)

Rams (-1.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Saints (-3.5)

Saints (-3.5) Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Eagles (-6)

Eagles (-6) Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings (-4.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Chargers (-5.5)

Chargers (-5.5) New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Chiefs (-9.5)

Monday — Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN): Seahawks (+1)

SEASON RECORD: 30-18