Former NFL Linebacker Anthony Chickillo Tased By Cops After ‘Meltdown’

Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was tased by law enforcement officers at Hialeah Hospital in Florida during an alleged meltdown Thursday.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported Chickillo, 30, began causing a disturbance in one of the hospital’s offices, leading to a chaotic situation. Chickillo, shirtless and barefoot, was seen being subdued by police officers and subsequently handcuffed, a video obtained by TMZ shows. Authorities stated Chickillo was engaged in a physical altercation with his father and appeared to pose a threat to others in the vicinity.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was tased by cops at a hospital this week after police say he had a breakdown inside of a doctor’s office. See the video footage: https://t.co/xNDYunaclt — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2023

Chickillo’s actions were a result of his bipolar disorder, according to his girlfriend, Tatu Baby. She claimed the episode was triggered by a concussion he suffered during his NFL career, per TMZ. She also emphasized it was primarily a medical situation.

Although Chickillo was not formally arrested, he was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and is currently receiving medical care in the hospital. The former NFL player won’t be arrested after he is released from the ward as the hospital reportedly declined to press charges. (RELATED: Former NFL Player Arrested While Allegedly In Possession Of A Stunning Amount Of Drugs)

Chickillo, who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft, enjoyed a five-season tenure with the team. He briefly joined the Broncos in 2020 before retiring from professional football. In 2019, Chickillo faced legal trouble when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Alysha Newman, a Canadian track and field star. The charges were dropped, however, as she declined to testify against him, TMZ reported.

The athlete took to Instagram to announce his retirement in 2021, saying, “I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot.”