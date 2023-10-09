New Data Reveals Which State Is The Top UFO Hotspot

Newly released data from 2023 suggests that Maryland is a the country’s biggest hotspot for UFO sightings.

Data released by the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) revealed that residents and guests of Maryland have seen almost 2,000 UFOs since the year 1946. Folks across the state have seen everything from bizarre flying oval-shaped objects, to ones that flash and change shape, and even a chevron.

California, Florida, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and a handful of others all rank pretty highly in the number of reported sightings of UFOs. These states seem to be more popular than some countries for UFO sightings.

Daily Caller Investigation Underway After ‘Extraordinary’ UFO Spotted Over Del Rio, Cops Say The City of Del Rio, Texas, police department told residents Monday there is an ongoing investigation into a recent “UFO” sighting in the area.https://t.co/ZHxqxKzKrs — Baptiste Friscourt (@Baptiste_Fri) October 5, 2023

But Maryland was a surprise on the list, as many of the reported sightings came from the 1950s and 1990s but were not made public until decades later. "It's heartening to me that so many people are coming forward now," NUFORC director Peter Davenport told CBS News. "We are getting significantly more reports than just six months or a year ago."

There is still no general consensus on what UFOs are, where they come from or what they’re doing here on Earth. Despite Congress pushing the Pentagon for greater disclosure on UFOs, all we’ve been fed thus far is unsubstantiated crap. At this point, the aliens will probably have to reveal themselves to us directly for most people to start believing they’re real.