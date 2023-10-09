After 3 Days Of Planning, Biden Pledges To ‘Deploy Experts’ To Save Americans From Hamas

President Joe Biden pledged in a written statement late Monday afternoon, two days after his last public announcement, to “deploy experts” in an effort to save American citizens left in Israel following the terrorist organization Hamas’ attack on the country.

Hamas crossed into Israel Saturday, brutally killing Israeli civilians and taking others hostage. Biden announced Monday afternoon at least 11 American citizens have been killed in the attacks, and it is suspected more are being held hostage by the terrorist organization.

“The safety of American citizens — whether at home or abroad — is my top priority as President,” Biden wrote. “While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.”

The White House called a lid, indicating no more expected public events, before noon Monday. Conservative media figures scrutinized the move. The president had no events on his public schedule aside from his daily briefing, though he did meet with members of his cabinet and took calls from close allies regarding the war in Israel.

“WH just put a ‘lid’ on any announcement today from Pres Biden,” David Asman, a Fox News host, tweeted. “So he had time for a weekend BBQ, but has yet to speak directly to the world about the threat to the very existence of our strongest Mideast ally…as well as the brutal murders and hostage taking of Americans?”

White House spox tells me that Biden is “working on supporting Israel all day” when asked why a lid was called before noon. Lids, the spokesperson added, concern only public events. @DailyCaller — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) October 9, 2023

The president will be “working on supporting Israel all day,” a White House spokesperson told the Daily Caller when asked about the criticism of the early lid.

Congressmen and conservative media personalities further criticized Biden on Sunday after he hosted a barbecue for White House staff and their families amid war breaking out in the Middle East. (RELATED: The US Is Moving Hundreds Of Thousands Of Ammo Rounds Out Of Israel To Support Ukraine)

“We remember the pain of being attacked by terrorists at home, and Americans across the country stand united against these evil acts that have once more claimed innocent American lives,” Biden said in a written statement Monday. “It is an outrage. And we will continue to show the world that the American people are unwavering in our resolve to oppose terrorism in all forms.”