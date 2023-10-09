Exxon Head Faces Sexual Assault Charge In Texas

The head of ExxonMobil’s shale oil and gas business is facing a sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident at a hotel near the company’s Spring, Texas, headquarters earlier in October, Reuters reports.

Police arrested David Scott at a La Quinta & Suites hotel in Magnolia, Texas, on Thursday morning, the outlet reported, citing the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office.

Scott, 49, was allegedly in a roughly-$120-a-night room with two women, one of whom left and called police from the lobby, an employee who viewed security footage told Reuters. (RELATED: Gerard Depardieu Denies Being A ‘Rapist’ And ‘Predator’ In Open Letter Published In French Newspaper)

Married head of Exxon’s shale oil business, David Scott, 49, is arrested at Texas hotel on sexual assault charges – after one of two women in room with him called cops https://t.co/zZAIqJUwsg pic.twitter.com/iA98Uz4n4s — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 9, 2023

“We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds,” ExxonMobile spokesperson Emily Mir told Reuters.

“All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the company’s business and otherwise,” she added.

An Australia native, Scott has worked for Exxon for over 26 years, Reuters reported. He began his career as an engineer before taking positions in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, where he headed the United Arab Emirates affiliate. Earlier in 2023, Scott was promoted to senior vice president in charge of Exxon’s shale oil and gas.

Scott is facing a charge of second-degree felony assault and was detained with bond set at $30,000, according to court records cited by Reuters. A conviction in Texas carries a minimum of two years in jail and a maximum of 20.