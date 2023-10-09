‘Horrified And Outraged’: Barack Obama Finally Breaks Silence On Israel Conflict

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence about the Saturday attack by Hamas that triggered a military conflict between Israel and the terrorist group.

Hamas terrorists attacked multiple locations in Israel, killing over 900 people, including 11 Americans according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s response to the attack will “echo for generations” as Israel began military operations against the terrorist group. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2023

“All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians,” Obama posted on Twitter. “We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Hamas took at least 100 people hostage during Saturday’s attacks and has threatened to execute them on television if Israel retaliates.

“Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage,” Abu Obaida, a spokesman for the terrorist group, said, according to Roya News.

President Joe Biden has come under fire for hosting a barbeque for White House staff Saturday as the attack continued and for calling a lid late Monday morning. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized Biden over his policies towards Iran, accusing him of paying a “ransom” for five Americans held by Iran.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called for the United States to destroy Iranian oil refineries if any hostages were harmed by the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.