Video Shows Superstar Slugger Become Fastest MLB Player To Reach Historic Benchmark

With a mammoth home run off Houston Astros’ pitcher Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge became the fastest player in MLB history to hit 250 home runs, achieving the feat in just 810 career games played.

ALL RISE! 👨‍⚖️ In 810 games, Aaron Judge becomes the fastest player in the MLB to reach 250 career home runs. pic.twitter.com/4CBn9ZliwR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 2, 2023

With his team leading 5-2 in the 5th inning, Judge stepped to the plate and walloped the first pitch he saw from Verlander, a breaking ball which Judge sent 426 feet to center field, marking his 30th home run of the season.

The homer broke a record set in 2010 by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Ryan Howard, who hit his 250th home run in his 855th game, per MLB’s Sarah Langs. (RELATED: MLB Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended Amid Domestic Violence Allegations)

Judge has struggled with hip and foot injuries this year, causing him to miss large chunks of the season. Despite the bumpy road, he has been a lone bright spot for the Yankees while healthy. The Yankees are 42-39 with the Fresno State alum, and 24-30 without him, per Statmuse.com.

The floundering Bronx Bombers appear unlikely to make the playoffs, as they sit 9.5 games out of the final playoff spot with only 27 games left to play. If they miss out on the postseason, it will be the first time they won’t be represented since 2016, the year Judge was called up late in the season.

Judge homered in his first career at-bat in 2016, something his rookie teammate Jasson Dominguez did Friday night.