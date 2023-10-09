This Easily Has To Be One Of The Worst Interceptions In Monday Night Football History, Good Lord

This is the elite kingpin I keep hearing about?

The Green Bay Packers were in Sin City to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup, with the Raiders getting the 17-13 win. Yeah, pretty horrendous, I know.

Just like this Jordan Love interception, which is the perfect play of how this game went for the Packers.

With just a few minutes to go in the first half, Green Bay was losing to the … wait for it … RAAAIIIDAS (I couldn’t help myself) by an incredibly boring score of 7-3. And to make it even worse, Vegas had literally just scored a touchdown to get those seven points.

Well, Love and the Pack would get the ball back…juuust to give the ball right back to the black and silver, and did it in the most embarrassing fashion, with Love throwing the ball right into the hands of linebacker Robert Spillane. And I mean, right into his hands.

It’s like I said … this is the elite kingpin I keep hearing about?

WATCH:

Easily one of the worst interceptions in ‘Monday Night Football’ history.

Look, I get it. ESPN’s ‘MNF’ product has been garbage for years now (and you can thank Disney for that), but this was just absolutely shameful by Jordan Love, especially with all this annoying hype that he’s been getting. (RELATED: CHAOS! PURE CHAOS! New Jersey High School Football Team Throws Absolutely Insane Hail Mary For Massive Upset)

Like this nonsense right here, and I love Michael Irvin, but come on.

.@michaelirvin88 is sold on Jordan Love: “Green Bay has their quarterback. I’ve seen enough.” pic.twitter.com/FivNONaFAz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2023

GAHBAGE!