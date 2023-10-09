CHAOS! PURE CHAOS! New Jersey High School Football Team Throws Absolutely Insane Hail Mary For Massive Upset

Wildness that will give you goosebumps … incredible.

A high school football game in New Jersey came down to the very last second Friday night, ending with one team throwing an absolutely insane Hail Mary to pull off a gargantuan upset.

Down to their last play, Washington Township High School was losing to Winslow Township High School, who were ranked 19th in the state. Dropping back, quarterback Cole Aquino fired the ball all the way to the end zone, with the long toss nailing down right at the goal line and then getting tipped in the air.

DaShawn Long, a wide receiver for Washington, was able to locate the ball and made one of the craziest diving catches you’ll ever see, flying right into the end zone to get the 27-25 victory for his team. Long and his teammates celebrated the game-winning touchdown, with the crowd going outright BONKERS!

And this while Winslow players were completely shell shocked.

“W-O-W … Can’t script this,” wrote NJ.com reporter Kevin Minnick on Twitter along with the video of the scene.

WATCH:

W-O-W … Can’t script this 🏈 DaShawn Long is in right spot at right time, 40-yard Hail Mary from Cole Aquino. Long snares deflection for game-winning TD Washington Township 27

No. 19 Winslow 25@winslowtwpfb @WTHS_Athletics @WTHSMinutemen @espn @ESPNNext @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/9MF58S598m — Kevin Minnick 🏈⚡️🏈 (@kminnicksports) October 7, 2023

Damn, I love football.

Every sport has magic, there’s no doubt about that, but there’s just a special kind of magic that comes along with football that you can’t get anywhere else, and this is a prime example of that. Did you hear how epically nuts that crowd got?

People lost their complete ish, and it was beautiful music to my ears, similar to what I’m listening to right now:

Pretty fitting that song is named “Famous” … because that’s exactly what these boys are now after going viral. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Dallas’: 49ers’ George Kittle Blasts The Cowboys With Hilarious Message While Beating The Hell Out Of Them)

Absolutely magnificent.