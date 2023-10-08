Disney Blasted With Allegations Of Discrimination After Outright Horrendous Treatment Of Autistic Man

The happiest place on my earth, my foot.

Meet Bryce, an autistic man with the mindset of a five-year-old who has a love for Disney Princesses, but the problem is they allegedly don’t have the same love for him — and as a matter of that, this is a pure example of the real Mickey Mouse & Co. (if the allegations are true, of course).

A TikToker with the username of @jahsokattano recently released a video that is now going viral, highlighting her time as an unofficial Disney Princess cosplayer where she dressed up as characters for parties and events, and she also introduced us to Bryce’s story — who said he is beloved by all of her fellow Princesses that she works with.

The TikTok user featured videos from Mandy Commons, Bryce’s mother, and his interactions with Snow White, Moana and Merida while at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

While with Snow White, Bryce wanted to hug the Disney Princess, but she straight up refused to, with the video showing an awkward back-and-forth between the two before the Snow White performer darts off from Bryce.

“Homegirl should know damn well he has autism,” said the TikToker. “Why are you treating him like that?”

With Moana, she also declined to give Bryce a hug, as well as “twirl” with him, which is a favorite of his to do with party Princesses, according to the TikToker.

But Bryce’s worst experience came during his time with Merida, with the Disney character allegedly calling security on him after he was following her through Fantasyland.

“Merida refused to acknowledge him,” Commons wrote on Facebook. “He wanted a picture and to give her surprises he made for her. She saw him and ran in the opposite direction. He turned to me with tears in his eyes saying, I thought she was my friend. He’s autistic with a heart of gold!!

She filed a complaint with security against him. Which made absolutely no sense because she didn’t interact with him at all!! So sad that he’s treated this way at the ‘happiest place in the world’. Shame on you Disneyland!!”

Bryce once again saw Merida later on, approaching her to hand her a gift, but as you’ll see in the video, she completely ignored him — and once again called security on him.

“We met security again,” said Commons on Facebook. “She filed another complaint… He is truly heartbroken because we just told him he is not allowed to talk to her. She absolutely wants nothing to do with him! All he wanted was a picture and to give her surprises that he made for her.”

WATCH:

#foryou #foryoupage #autismawareness #autismacceptance #adultswithautism #disneylandcalifornia #disneyland #disneyparks #waltdisney #disney #disneyprincesses #disneylandanaheim #anaheimcalifornia #anaheimdisneyland #californadisneyland #viral #awarness #enoughisenough #meridacurse ♬ original sound – 𝕵𝖆𝖍𝖘𝖔𝖐𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖔 @jahsokattano ‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️@Disney Parks and to sit there and refuse the gifts he makes, is so disgusting. You could at least take it act like you want it and throw it away later if it’s that deep. Dont break his heart like that! There’s literally no excuse or reason PERIOD. They need to do their job THE RIGHT WAY. People don’t wanna spend thousands of dollars to go all the way for them to be disappointed like that. To those parents you broke their babies heart. Not once, but TWICE, it being the SAME Merida. The fact that she knew who he was, and turned her ass around to run away to act like she didn’t see him was dirty and foul asf! And you can clearly see him trying to get her attention! He’s not creepy or weird. He’s just an adult with autism. And a very respectful man! I literally can’t stand it anymore. Shame on you disneyland California. You guys need to find a new Merida. #fyp

But yet Disney wants you to believe they have the higher moral ground with their nonsense propaganda, ha! (RELATED: ‘Quiet The Noise’: Disney Claims They’re Going To Shut The Hell Up When It Comes To The Culture War (Yeah, Right)

You already know what to do, ladies and gentlemen. Spread the word.