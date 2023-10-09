Transgender ‘Strongwoman’ Competitor Taunts Female Opposition About ‘Pissing Next To Them’

The worst part about this transgender is that they know exactly what they’re doing.

You might have not heard of the Canadian Corporation Strongman Nationals competition, but you might want to start paying attention with this current situation developing. The event is scheduled to kick off Oct. 20, which is all fine and dandy, except for the fact that a transgender will be competing in the strongwoman category.

So yes, ladies and gentlemen, here we are with yet another situation where more women are about to get screwed.

Meet Audrey Yun, the transgender who clearly doesn’t give a damn about pooh-poohing all over the dreams of women, even waging a war against anybody who goes against their plot. Oh, and doing all of this on GoFundMe’s dime.

“Man I am so disgusted to go to nationals and be around vile evil bigots,” posted Yun on Instagram. “Yea, the competitors, the reps, founders, etc too many of them. Just downright hateful and evil. Absolute bullies the lot of them.” (RELATED: Let Old Glory Fly! UFC Gets Big Dub After Dana White Lifts Ban On Flags)

Bullies … HA! … despite the fact that it’s Yun bullying women with this gem of a post.

“I wonder if they’ll have a problem with me pissing next to them at the venue. Yes they will they’ve already said so out loud,” wrote Yun.

Male Strongman competitor, Audrey Yun taunts female competitors about “pissing next to them” at the upcoming Strongman Corp Canadian Nationals Oct 21 in Winnipeg. Yun attacks competitors, reps and founders after Strongman Corp Canada changed eligibility guidelines for women’s… pic.twitter.com/glWibjh1r1 — ICONS (@icons_women) October 8, 2023

Just more nonsense from this wack-a-doo world of ours.