Transgender ‘Strongwoman’ Competitor Taunts Female Opposition About ‘Pissing Next To Them’

Thomas De Giuli swings a kettlebell during a workout at the Strength Factory gym on July 2, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. The athletes use unconventional fitness training methods when they exercise. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The worst part about this transgender is that they know exactly what they’re doing.

You might have not heard of the Canadian Corporation Strongman Nationals competition, but you might want to start paying attention with this current situation developing. The event is scheduled to kick off Oct. 20, which is all fine and dandy, except for the fact that a transgender will be competing in the strongwoman category.

So yes, ladies and gentlemen, here we are with yet another situation where more women are about to get screwed.

Meet Audrey Yun, the transgender who clearly doesn’t give a damn about pooh-poohing all over the dreams of women, even waging a war against anybody who goes against their plot. Oh, and doing all of this on GoFundMe’s dime.

“Man I am so disgusted to go to nationals and be around vile evil bigots,” posted Yun on Instagram. “Yea, the competitors, the reps, founders, etc too many of them. Just downright hateful and evil. Absolute bullies the lot of them.” (RELATED: Let Old Glory Fly! UFC Gets Big Dub After Dana White Lifts Ban On Flags)

Bullies … HA! … despite the fact that it’s Yun bullying women with this gem of a post.

“I wonder if they’ll have a problem with me pissing next to them at the venue. Yes they will they’ve already said so out loud,” wrote Yun.

Just more nonsense from this wack-a-doo world of ours.