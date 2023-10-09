America’s Least Safe Cities In 2023 Are Democrat Strongholds

A study published Monday by WalletHub found a majority of America’s least safe cities are Democrat strongholds.

Researchers at WalletHub looked at the 150 most populated cities in the U.S., and ranked them across 41 key indicators of safety. Washington, D.C., San Bernardino and Baton Rouge ranked lowest for overall home and community safety, which included metrics related to theft, violence, sex offenders, assaults, forcible rapes, and a slew of other heinous crimes.

Los Angeles, Detroit, St. Louis, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland and a number of other predominantly Democrat cities ranked within the least safe places to live overall, including metrics related to financial safety and frequency of natural disasters.

What’s strange is that Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 for number of law enforcement employees per capita, but was still the third worst place to live in terms of personal and community safety. The capital also ranked in the top three for the most hate crime per capita. (RELATED: If You’re Not Worried About The Economy, These Stats Will Stop You From Sleeping At Night)

The results of the study don’t differ too much to 2022, when homicide rates were significantly higher in Democrat-run cities than those controlled by the GOP. St Louis, Fort Lauderdale, and San Bernardino were also ranked some of the least safe cities in 2022, and Washington, D.C., was considered one of the worst-run cities during the same year.