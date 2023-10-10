Sports

Chicago Cubs Employee Hospitalized After Coming In Contact With ‘Foreign Substance’ Near Wrigley Field

Fans stand outside Wrigley Field under the famous marquee, which reads Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs" prior to the Cubs hosting the Dodgers in Game One of the NLDS during the 2008 MLB Playoffs at Wrigley Field on October 1, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An employee for the Chicago Cubs was placed in the hospital Tuesday after coming in contact with a “foreign substance” that came in the mail.

The staffer was a member of the team’s security, with the incident taking place at an office located near Wrigley Field, according to ABC Chicago.

The police responded to the substance with a Level 1 Hazmat call, and the bomb unit was called out to the scene, according to the news outlet.

Transported by ambulance, the employee was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was released later, according to the Cubs organization, the outlet noted.

“This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland,” Chicago said in a statement via the New York Post. (RELATED: One Of ESPN’s Greatest Of All Time — Hockey Legend Barry Melrose — Forced To Retire After Parkinson’s Diagnosis)

“We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response. The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released. At this time, we have not been asked to leave the building or shelter in place while the safety assessment and investigation is underway.”

It’s not currently clear what exactly the substance was.