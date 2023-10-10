Chicago Cubs Employee Hospitalized After Coming In Contact With ‘Foreign Substance’ Near Wrigley Field

An employee for the Chicago Cubs was placed in the hospital Tuesday after coming in contact with a “foreign substance” that came in the mail.

The staffer was a member of the team’s security, with the incident taking place at an office located near Wrigley Field, according to ABC Chicago.

The police responded to the substance with a Level 1 Hazmat call, and the bomb unit was called out to the scene, according to the news outlet.

Transported by ambulance, the employee was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was released later, according to the Cubs organization, the outlet noted.

“This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland,” Chicago said in a statement via the New York Post. (RELATED: One Of ESPN’s Greatest Of All Time — Hockey Legend Barry Melrose — Forced To Retire After Parkinson’s Diagnosis)

“We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response. The employee noticed an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released. At this time, we have not been asked to leave the building or shelter in place while the safety assessment and investigation is underway.”

A Chicago Cubs security employee was taken to the hospital after coming in contact with a “foreign substance” in the mail near Wrigley Field, according to a spokesperson for the team. https://t.co/SeGzfHuIvl — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 10, 2023

There are still many CFD personal and vehicles at the scene https://t.co/qVhbibPlfm pic.twitter.com/UyR26tF4lU — Trent 🇺🇸 (@tnertz) October 10, 2023

#ChicagoScanner #Chicago Level 1 hazmat for a suspicious substance Person opening mail was burned by some type of powder enclosed in an envelope Transported to Illinois Masonic and #CFD Hazmat personnel are going with for decontamination Add’l ambulances staged

Clark/Waveland pic.twitter.com/Iu3VTUch50 — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) October 10, 2023

It’s not currently clear what exactly the substance was.