So Chi-Town! Chaotic Cubs-White Sox Rivalry Game Leads To Wild Brawl, Man Getting Jumped And A Hospital Visit

Ahh … you gotta love the Chi.

The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox got absolutely wacky Wednesday night, with the Cubbies pulling off a 10-7 comeback victory after originally being down 7-2. But that’s not the only insanity that popped off during the game, as fans also got involved in the action of the Crosstown Classic.

At one point during the game, a massive brawl broke out between Cubs and White Sox supporters involving several people with multiple fights going on at the same time. When the video starts, one woman wearing a Cubs jersey was seen punching a gal in a White Sox uni in the head, while in the background, one man wearing Cubs colors was completely going ham on another guy who was wearing White Sox merch.

With the other fight, it was hard to tell what was going on, but you could see a couple of people were scrapping it out on the ground. Oh, and while all this was going on, some heavyset lady was foolishly “kicking” somebody, but making sure she didn’t actually get involved in the fight herself.

Just check out this sad chaos.

WATCH:

And then you had this guy:

Bringing it back up north⚾️🤙 pic.twitter.com/hcU5kwX94R — Mai Tai Guy (@maitaiguy0) July 27, 2023

Mai Tai Guy, a popular Cubs fan, reported that a “couple guys ganged up on me in the bathroom in LF” and that he had to go to the hospital to get “stitched up.” Mai Tai Guy even provided a bloody photo as evidence.

I’m going to make it. Couple guys ganged up on me in the bathroom in LF. Been in worse spots. Go Cubs⚾️ — Mai Tai Guy (@maitaiguy0) July 27, 2023

South side ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/C6DAbAO1SL — Mai Tai Guy (@maitaiguy0) July 27, 2023

All stitched up and on my way back up north. Doc says I’ll be ready for Cincinnati next week🤝🤙⚾️ Thanks to everyone who reached out. Love you all💙 https://t.co/GagPo3NojW — Mai Tai Guy (@maitaiguy0) July 27, 2023

.@BleacherJeff just told me we won! That’s all I needed to hear. Rest well Chicago. I’ll make it home safely 🤙⚾️ — Mai Tai Guy (@maitaiguy0) July 27, 2023

God, this is so Chicago — just screams Chi-Town. And per usual, everybody just looks moronic. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Explodes Outside Nightclub Resulting In 4 People Shot, Police Say)

Well, except for Mai Tai Guy. He’s pretty cool.