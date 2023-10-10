QUAY: Americans Supporting Hamas Butchery Would Gladly Do The Same To You

On Saturday, Hamas fighters poured into Israel, murdering, torturing and kidnapping hundreds of innocent civilians. More than 200 were killed at rave, with eyewitnesses reporting that Hamas fighters raped Israeli women next to the corpses of their friends. The total death toll exceeds 1,000 and is expected to continue rising, making this the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Around the world, sane people with functional moral compasses recoiled in shock. Others had a different reaction.

At Harvard University, dozens of student groups proclaimed that “the Israeli regime” is “entirely responsible for all the unfolding violence.” The statement did not condemn or even mention the atrocities committed by Hamas. The Students for Justice in Palestine group at D.C.’s George Washington University expressed “unwavering support for our people’s resistance, in all its forms” — including, presumably, reportedly beheading babies in their cribs. (RELATED: Hamas Attack Was ‘Reminiscent’ Of Nazi Mobile Killing Units, Counter-Terror Expert Says)

In cities across the United States, demonstrations broke out in support of the massacres. Jews and Muslims brawled in the streets of south Florida. Palestinians in Chicago marched with a banner that read “From the river to the sea,” a slogan that calls for the total liquidation of the state of Israel (as does the Hamas Charter). In Times Square, at a rally organized by the Democratic Socialists of America, one pro-Hamas demonstrator held up an image of a swastika.

At least two Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives — Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri — released statements lamenting the loss of life in generic terms before demanding that Israel make concessions.

American Jews should be terrified — terrified of everyone from their neighbors to their classmates to their representatives in Congress. Their friends and relatives are being brutalized, and a huge swath of this country’s elites are cheering on the perpetrators. (RELATED: Netanyahu Vows Israeli Response To Hamas Attack Will ‘Echo For Generations’)

How do you live with people who want you dead?

But it’s not only Jewish Americans who should be asking themselves that question. It’s anyone who dissents from progressive orthodoxy. Over the past few days, they’ve revealed how they think their enemies should be treated. And they have a long list of enemies.

Are you a non-indigenous American? Then you’re living on stolen land. You’re guilty of “settler colonialism,” the same crime all those dead Israelis committed. Straight to the gulag with you… and that’s if you’re lucky.

Were you happy Roe v Wade was overturned? You’re committing violence against women. And those women and their allies have every right to firebomb pregnancy centers, vandalize churches, intimidate Supreme Court justices and beat up pro-lifers in the street. They’re not monsters. They’re the #Resistance. You know, like in Star Wars. (RELATED: ‘Taken A Toll’: Pregnancy Centers Reflect On A Year Of Violence After The End Of Roe v. Wade)

Do you believe in traditional marriage and the gender binary? Would you prefer that drag queens stay away from your kids? That’s genocide. Refusing to celebrate gay and trans people means you want them all dead. You’re basically Hitler, and Antifa has your number. Oh, you don’t like Antifa? Guess you must be pro-fascist. Bad look.

Are you a caucasian who refuses to wallow full-time in self-loathing? Then you’re perpetuating a white supremacist power structure that commits systemic violence against black and brown bodies. If “antiracist” militants cut your children’s throats and torch your home and business, it’s because you deserve it. An act of self-defense, really.

You might think it won’t come to that. Don’t be so sure.

Progressives cheered on the “fiery but mostly peaceful” George Floyd riots and managed to hoodwink most of corporate America into joining them. Ibram X. Kendi called for an all-powerful Stalinist Politburo to purge racism from America and lost none of his honors and sinecures. When anarchist psychopaths turned part of Seattle into a murderous “Mad Max” hellhole, the media called it a “festive zone.” When vandals burned and defaced hundreds of Catholic churches, the FBI decided to spy on Catholics.

Our major institutions will gladly provide cover for violent extremism, as long as it comes from the left. At worst, left-coded atrocities are slightly overzealous expressions of righteous anger. You don’t have to fully endorse, but you have to at least sympathize. You certainly can’t object.

To object is to align yourself with the Bad People, which makes you a Bad Person too. And when it comes to Bad People, there’s no torture too cruel, no violation too degrading and no death too painful. They’ll get what’s coming to them. Just like the Israelis.