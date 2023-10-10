REPORT: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Agree To Temporary Custody Arrangement Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement amid their divorce proceedings, according to People.

Jonas and Turner have reportedly been able to come to an agreement that allows their two daughters, Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, 3, the opportunity to share time with both parents, according to People. Both parties have agreed that this will be their child custody agreement through to the early portion of 2024, after which more in-depth discussions and more permanent arrangements can be made.

Court documents revealed an interim consent order was issued for custody of the children after Turner and Jonas were “engaged in a productive mediation from Oct. 4-7,” according to People. The couple will have until Dec. 23 to share an update on their requests for the future plans that span beyond the time frame covered by the interim consent order.

As it stands, the children will be with Turner until Oct. 21, after which they will be with Jonas until Nov. 2. The agreement states the children can travel to England and throughout the United States with their mother — which has proven to be a point of contention amid the estranged couples’ ongoing legal battle, the outlet noted.

Jonas is also permitted to travel with his daughters as he sees fit, according to People. (RELATED: ‘Crazy Week’: Joe Jonas Speaks Out After Divorce News)

The young girls will be with their mother from Nov. 2 – 22, and then back to Jonas again from Nov. 22 – Dec. 16. It appears they will be with their mother for the holidays, until Jan. 7, according to People.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage.