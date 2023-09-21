Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas In An Attempt To Return Their Children To England

Sophie Turner filed legal documents in Manhattan court on Thursday, suing estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of their children to England.

The couple gripped the headlines Sep. 5 when famous singer Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce. Turner has doubled down with litigation in an attempt to have Jonas return their two children to what she calls their “forever home” in England, according to the New York Post. She’s going after Jonas for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” according to Pop Base.

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas to return kids to her home in England, PageSix reports. Turner filed the lawsuit requesting to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” pic.twitter.com/7UPpJNFFL4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

Turner and Jonas share two young daughters aged 3 and 1, who are believed to be with their father at this time. The Jonas Brothers’ website confirms the boy band played in the Bronx, New York, in recent weeks.

Court documents reveal the “Game of Thrones” actress discovered her marriage of four years was over “through the media,” and says she had no prior knowledge of Jonas’ divorce filing until she read about it, according to Page Six.

She noted in the legal filing that her marriage took a sharp turn, saying the “breakdown … happened very suddenly.”

Turner claims the couple “had an argument” Aug. 15, Jonas’ birthday, and claims that encounter triggered Jonas to file for divorce two weeks later. (RELATED: Hugh Jackman And Wife Separate After 27 Years Of Marriage)

Turner further alleged that her estranged husband has “wrongfully retained” their two children in the U.S. since Sept. 20, and she is demanding that her daughters be returned to her and remain with her in New York, according to Page Six.

Jonas has not publicly commented on the matter.