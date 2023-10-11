Almost Two-Thirds Of Americans Think The Government Spends Too Much Money: POLL

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the federal government is spending too much money, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Government spending has recently been a top issue for federal politicians as Congress debates appropriations bills that will fund government spending for Fiscal Year 2024. A National Opinion Research Center at The University of Chicago for the Associated Press poll revealed that 64% of American adult respondents think the federal government is spending “too much money.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Considers Tying Ukraine Funding To Israel Aid Request: REPORT)

“We are $33 trillion in debt. We are facing $2 trillion in annual deficits. We face a de-dollarization globally that will crush Americans, working-class Americans,” Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told the Daily Caller News Foundation at a press conference on Oct. 3 after his motion to remove Kevin McCarthy from office as Speaker of the House succeeded. “I’m afraid of [the national debt] crushing the working people in my district.”

Views on spending are slightly split along party lines, according to the poll results. Whereas 85% of Republicans think the government is spending too much money, 47% of Democrats think the same way and 36% believe the United States is spending the right amount.

A disagreement between members of Congress regarding federal spending is the amount to be spent on aiding Ukraine during its war against Russia. The poll revealed that 52% of respondents think that the United States is spending “too much” on aiding Ukraine, while 31% think the United States is spending “about the right amount.”

The poll was conducted during the period of Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 and surveyed 1,163 adults. The margin of error is 3.9 percentage points.

The White House and the Ukrainian Mission to the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

