‘What Do You Say To Your Party?’: Lawrence Jones Tries To Push Dan Goldman To Condemn Rashida Tlaib’s Silence

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman refused to explicitly condemn Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s refusal to speak out forcefully against Hamas’ terrorists attacks.

Fox’s Hillary Vaughn confronted Tlaib over reports Hamas terrorists were chopping off Israeli babies’ heads and burning children alive. Tlaib refused to comment despite several opportunities.

Tlaib also put out a statement saying she grieves “the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day.”

“As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue,” Tlaib wrote.

Fox & Friends’ Lawrence Jones asked Goldman on Wednesday how he can go back to the Hill “and try to get them to rally for the Israeli people,” noting Tlaib’s lack of forcefulness. (RELATED: Dem Lawmaker Says ‘What About It’ When Confronted On Innocent Women Being Raped By Hamas)

“Look, there are fringe parts of — of many different parties. There are conservative marches in the south with swastikas all the time. Anti-Semitism is rampant,” Goldman said.

“100 percent,” Jones responded.

“I – I –,” Goldman began before Jones interjected.

“So what do you say to your party? What do you say to —”

“I’ve had conversations with them. And — and, you know, Representative Ocasio-Cortez has condemned both that rally and the Hamas attacks. And what we’re talking about here is terrorism,” Goldman said. “And what we are emphasizing, and what President Biden said so forcefully yesterday and so strongly, is that we stand with Israel, our democratic ally. That is what the Democratic Party stands with. You — you can point to one or two different things, and I could point to many things on the right, that many of my Republican colleagues say is ridiculous, that no I don’t agree with that. The Democratic Party is in lockstep shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

“We support them against terrorism, we support them to defend their own country and to continue to be our democratic, strong democratic ally in the Middle East,” Goldman said.

Fellow squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed socialists for promoting a pro-Palestine rally in New York City on Monday, saying “it should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it,” according to Playbook.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also criticized members of the squad for their statements on the attacks on Israel, saying:

“I’ve seen some of those statements this weekend, and we’re going to continue to be very clear. We believe they’re wrong, we believe they’re repugnant, and we believe they’re disgraceful,” she said, according to Fox News. “Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides.”