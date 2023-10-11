Watch As Hamas Spokesman Walks Off Interview With Chris Cuomo

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan walked off an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

Cuomo told viewers during the beginning of his show Tuesday that Hamdan walked off mid-set because he couldn’t face the atrocities that his terrorist organization committed.

Toward the end of the show, Cuomo re-upped the topic and displayed the footage of Hamdan leaving.

“To be clear, for those of you saying, ‘oh, you were going to talk to Hamas, then you didn’t because you’re biased,’ please,” Cuomo said. “All right, no, or be quiet. All right. Here is the video of Osama Hamdan, the main spokesperson for Hamas. Dusty, show what happened. He was watching the show, he was saying, ‘I don’t like the studio, I thought we were going to be on–'”

Cuomo then played a clip from the failed interview in which Hamdan is seen taking off his earpiece, unclipping his microphone and saying, “No, you didn’t told me that the situation would be like this. I want to thank you very much.” (RELATED: Former Hamas Leader Urges Muslims Around The Globe To Wage Jihad)

“So he decided to walk away,” Cuomo said. “And I’ll tell you why. You don’t have to be a mind reader. He didn’t want to have to follow the reality of the pain that his organization has caused. Hamas is a terror organization.”

More than 1,200 Israelis have died and thousands more wounded after Hamas terrorists launched attacks against Israeli civilians and military installations on Saturday.