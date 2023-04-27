Jada Pinkett Smith’s Show ‘Red Table Talk’ Gets Axed: Report

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show, “Red Table Talk,” has been canceled, TMZ reports.

The show’s cancelation is a result of Meta’s decision to shut down its Facebook Watch originals streaming service, TMZ reported Thursday. Pinkett Smith’s show was a Daytime Emmy award-winner and showcased a series of prominent guests discussing important matters while seated at her table.

The show featured Pinkett Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, as well as her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — affectionately referred to as “Gammy” — as co-hosts. Will Smith also famously appeared on the show to discuss his position on personal matters, according to TMZ.

The show generated significant viewership after it aired in 2018, attracting roughly 11 million followers on social media, TMZ reported. “Red Table Talk” streamed 129 episodes over the course of five seasons.

Some of the show’s most infamous moments include Pinkett Smith revealing her “entanglement” with American singer August Alsina. She also hosted Jordyn Woods, where Woods broke her silence on the breakdown of her relationship with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Pinkett Smith frequently discussed personal matters on “Red Table Talk,” including the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Steve Harvey’s talk show, “STEVE on Watch,” will also be canceled, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Will Smith And His Wife Reveal They’re ‘Committing To Therapy’ In An Effort To Salvage Their Marriage)

“Red Table Talk,” which Pinkett Smith and Will founded together, will now be looking to play through a different streaming service, according to the outlet.