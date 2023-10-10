Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce To Tag-Team Vaccine Debate With RFK And Fauci

God, I would love to see this.

So if you don’t remember, last week on “The Pat McAfee Show,” New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit out at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as being “Mr. Pfizer” — this because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend being a complete sellout to the Big Pharma giant.

Later, Kelce responded by saying he never thought he’d be a part of the “vax wars” against Rodgers, calling out QB8 for being under Johnson & Johnson ownership, who also happens to own the Jets. (I’m no fan of Kelce, but about time somebody called him out for the J&J connection)

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce laughed. “With the ‘stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

Well, Rodgers has now shot back at Kelce for his response, doing so Tuesday on “McAfee.”

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a vax war with me. This ain’t a war homie, this is conversation,” Rodgers chuckled. “But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast. Come on the show! Let’s have a conversation. Let’s do it like in ‘John Wick 4,’ so we both have a second — someone to help us out.”

In this glorious hypothetical debate that we all damn well know won’t happen, Rodgers said it would be tag-team style, with the Jets quarterback partnering with independent presidential candidate and COVID-19 vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while Kelce would be stuck with somebody like Dr. Anthony Fauci or “some other pharmocrat.” Ew.

WATCH:

Aaron Rodgers unleashes on Travis Kelce: “Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me. If you want to have some sort of debate, come on the show. I’m going to take my man RFK Jr. He can have Tony Fauci or some other pharma-crat.” pic.twitter.com/r7ULYrloOE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 10, 2023

Aaron Rodgers (Johnson & Johnson) vs. Travis Kelce (Pfizer) … a classic boneheaded battle. (RELATED: ‘Laugh Now. Cry Later’: Micah Parsons Blasts George Kittle For ‘Making It Personal’ With ‘F*ck Dallas’ Celebration)

I’m game!