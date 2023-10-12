Conservatives Slam Major News Outlet For Using Scare Quotes To Describe Hamas Attack

Conservatives slammed CBS News on Thursday for using scare quotes to describe Hamas’ attack against Israel.

The outlet’s piece, “Israeli twin babies found hidden and unharmed at kibbutz where Hamas killed their parents” by journalist Li Cohen, put the term “massacred” in scare quotes while describing the attack. The attack has killed up to 1,200 Israelis and 27 Americans.

The story reported on the survival of 10-month-old twin boys who survived the intrusion of Hamas terrorists who murdered their parents. The 30-year-old parents, Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, sheltered the twins in a safe room as terrorists entered their home and murdered them, The Jerusalem Post reported. The infants lay next to their dead parents for 12-14 hours before security forces discovered them and transferred them into their grandmother’s care.

Conservatives condemned the use of scare quotes in the article.

“Why is ‘massacred’ in quotes?'” Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon asked.

“CBS ‘social justice’ reporter @WritingLiYakira is the ‘journalist’ who put quotes around the word massacre as if Hamas’s attacks weren’t in fact massacres of civilians,” Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro wrote. (RELATED: ‘Who Is Writing These Scripts?’: MSNBC Guest Goes Off On Network’s Coverage Right To Hosts’ Face)

“It’s disgusting you put ‘massacred’ in air quotes,” writer Jacob Airey said.

“This may have been unintentional, but in this usage, putting quotations around “massacred” doesn’t seem appropriate, even if quoting someone and no intention to offend was implied,” Citizens for Renewing America executive director Wade Miller tweeted.

“Why is massacre in quotes?” another asked.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Is there a more accurate word you’d rather have used than “massacre,” @CBSNews? Please, tell us how you would have described it?” Brandon Morse, host of the Rumble show “Brandon Morse is a Brand Risk,” said.

Hamas terrorists have reportedly slaughtered 40 Israeli babies, with some being beheaded, and have burned Israeli people alive. Images have shown women bleeding after being repeatedly raped by the terrorists, while others have murdered parents in front of their children.

Terrorists have taken at least one hundred individuals hostage and have threatened to murder the Israeli hostages on live broadcast if Israel continues its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.