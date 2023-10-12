Denise Richards Slammed For ‘Sick’ OnlyFans Collaboration With Her Daughter

Actress Denise Richards is being slammed for posing suggestively with her daughter Sami Sheen on the adult content website OnlyFans.

Richards posted a teaser photo on her OnlyFans website that shows her posing with the 19-year-old daughter she shared with Charlie Sheen, and it has been making its rounds online, causing a stir among fans. “Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?” she wrote in the caption of the sultry photo.

Denise Richards is Slammed as “Disgusting” Over OnlyFans Collab With Daughter Sami Sheen Who is 19-Years-Old, See Fans’ Reaction as RHOBH Star is Called “Sad and Gross” Amid Backlash #RHOBH #DeniseRichards #SamiSheen #OnlyFans https://t.co/ImRcu6GMgt via #realityblurb pic.twitter.com/f9owDARyDw — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) October 11, 2023

The “Starship Troopers” actress charges $25 a month for exclusive access to her OnlyFans account, and has expressed total support for her daughter Sami charging $19.99 a month for access to her own adults-only page.

The image of Richards teasing what seems to be a sultry collaboration with her young daughter was widely shared on Reddit, and has since gained traction on various social media outlets and public platforms.

Back in July 2022, Richards floated the idea of an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter, describing the planned photoshoot as “really editorial and beautiful.”

Fans immediately lashed out against Richards and slammed her for promoting cringey mother-daughter adult content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

“This is fucking WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest shit I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean…. what do her and her daughter do on that app….,” one user wrote.

“Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams,” another wrote, calling the collaboration “incestuous.” (RELATED: Sami Sheen Says Boob Job Is ‘Honestly Going To Save My Life’)

Users trashed Richards for her poor parenting style and dragged her for being a bad influence on her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✩ sami sheen ✩ (@samisheen)

“This is fucking creepy, weird, inappropriate, and so many other things,” one person wrote.

“This is beyond foul,” wrote another.

Richards has yet to address the backlash.