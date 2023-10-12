Kevin Greutert Reveals The ‘Key’ To ‘Saw’ Success And The ‘Hardest Part’ Of Developing The Franchise

“Saw X” director Kevin Greutert carefully balanced all the elements to ensure the success of his legendary horror movie franchise, in spite of many challenges.

Greutert spoke about making the franchise’s first critically acclaimed film, and credited the development of John Kramer’s character as being a key component of the film’s success.

“We took a risk by really fleshing out John Kramer’s character. It’s contrary to the Jaws and Alien wisdom that the less you see of your monster, the better,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Greutert explained further.

“But I felt like if this movie had a chance, it was going to be by going deep into John Kramer and showing some fallibility and ultimately trying to get the audience to participate in his emotional journey, both the happy part and the tragic,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The famous director went on to discuss the nuances of his work.

“There’s a simplicity to this film that makes it a little bit easier to comprehend and digest, and that was done deliberately in the hope that new audiences, who don’t necessarily know all the twists and turns of the Saw history, would come to the film,” he said.

Greutert also admitted a post by his marketing team may have also helped drum up some attention. His team created a parody of Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad, but AMC had them pull it down, per The Hollywood Reporter. He noted the act of taking it down added intrigue and interest in his film.

“Once it was taken down, it was harder for people to see it, but it was up for a full day and it got out there, for sure,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So I don’t know. I wish that it hadn’t been taken down, because I think it was genius and I really loved it, but the takedown itself probably gave us some pretty good buzz,” Greutert said.

The famous editor-turned-director also revealed the most challenging aspect of his work.

“I’d say that the hardest part of making these films is coming up with novel games,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Neighbors Called Cops On ‘Saw X’ Editor Because They Thought Someone Was Being ‘Tortured To Death’)

“And by the end of making any given Saw, I always walk away with the sense that I don’t know what else we could possibly do, but here we are on 10,” Greutert said.

“So I think we’ve managed to keep it fresh, and I’m sure we’ll figure it out if we make another one,” he noted.