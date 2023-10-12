‘Outrageous, Offensive Lie’: Vivek Ramaswamy Blasts ‘Out Of Context’ Report On Israel Comments To Tucker

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy lashed out Thursday against a report about his remarks on Israel from his Monday interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

“This is vile,” Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter. “There’s plenty of actual anti-Semitism in the world, as has been made painfully clear with Hamas’ murderous assault on Jews & the reaction by their apologists, whether it’s @blmchi or @harvard student groups.”

The response was to an article by the Washington Free Beacon titled “Ramaswamy Says GOP ‘Selective Moral Outrage’ on Israel Driven By Money, Lobbying Groups.” The Free Beacon’s piece extracts quotes from Ramaswamy’s interview with Carlson questioning the GOP’s apparent lack of outrage on other international issues, like the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as drug trafficking across the southern border.

“Anti-Semitism is morally outrageous,” Ramaswamy continued. “For this pathetic ‘journalist’ to suggest I believe otherwise and then pull quotes out of context from my discussions with @TuckerCarlson about Armenia & Ukraine is an outrageous, offensive lie.” (RELATED: ‘With Overwhelming Force’: 2024 Presidential Candidates Respond To Attack On Israel)

Ramaswamy warned Carlson that the Israel-Hamas conflict may lead to a third world war, emphasizing the risk that the attacks could be replicated in the “vulnerable” United States. The GOP candidate is no stranger to anti-war sentiment. He outlined his plan to end the Ukraine War in an August appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”