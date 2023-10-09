‘A Formula For Getting To World War III’: Ramaswamy Warns Tucker US Can’t Make Same Foreign Policy Mistakes In Israel

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy argued Monday if America makes the same foreign policy mistakes it has in the past, the Israel-Hamas conflict could potentially lead to a new world war.

During a Monday interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, Ramaswamy criticized fellow GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s comments regarding Israel’s war against Hamas. Haley appeared on Fox News Sunday, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — in reference to Hamas — should “finish them.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Amar’e Stoudemire Blasts ‘Cowardly’ Black Lives Matter, Politicians For Silence On Israel Attacks)

Ramaswamy said slogans such as “finish them” are vague and don’t specify the actions America will take in regards to supporting its allies. He also criticized Haley’s comments that the Israeli attack was one on America.

Ep. 29 After the Hamas attacks, what’s the wise path forward? pic.twitter.com/AwWkcLFUBb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 9, 2023

“You create moral confusion,” he said.

He said he’s also worried about America’s continued involvement in the war against Russia, and America should not “repeat” the same mistake “in other parts of the world.”

“That’s a formula for getting to World War III. And if you’re someone like a Nikki Haley who is going to profit from World World III, I think you’re disqualified from being president of the United States,” he said.

He added it is a bad idea for America to get into a war with Iran. He predicted Israel will successfully defeat Hamas and said America should give limited military support to Israel. However, ground troops should be left off the table.

He also warned that America getting involved in multiple conflicts — such as with Israel and Ukraine — could deplete our munition reserves and would unintentionally be “rolling out the red carpet” for China to invade Taiwan.

Hamas launched an enormous attack on Israel with thousands of rockets early Saturday. The terror organization infiltrated the nation and raided areas in the southern part of the country. Over 900 Israelis are known to be dead, including children, according to ABC News. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas hours after the attack — an effort the Pentagon has vowed to support.