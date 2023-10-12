Montana Ranchers Have A Few Stern Words For ‘Yellowstone,’ And They Ain’t Good

Some local Montana ranchers aren’t so happy with the “Yellowstone” show, despite it bringing millions into the state’s economy since its premiere.

“The show has given our ranchers a bad name,” rancher for Nine Quarter Circle Ranch, Mark Greeno, told WhiskeyRiff in an article published Wednesday. Apparently Greeno is not alone in his beliefs, with other ranchers noting how their job really doesn’t contain as much violence as the hit show depicts.

And because most of the show is filmed throughout the summer months, most tourists have no idea how cold it gets in the state throughout the rest of the year. Many locals are also concerned about over-tourism placing unnecessary pressure on the natural environment and state’s infrastructure.

“Yellowstone” tourists brought in some $730 million in 2021. But the increased demand is forcing property values up, increasing rental rates and the overall cost of living. However, it’s unclear how much these increases are due to “Yellowstone” versus the absolute nightmare unmitigated inflation is causing the entire country.

Many Montana residents still support the Taylor Sheridan co-created show. “I think the show has been good for us. It shows how beautiful Montana is. We hope to preserve that as stewards. That’s really important to us,” co-owner of a Bozeman motel and restaurant, Hillary Folkvord, told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Sort Of Terrifying’: ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Discuss The Future Of Season Five)

Let’s just hope the final half of “Yellowstone” season five comes to pass. It’ll be the last few episodes of the show set with the current cast and team. But who knows … there may be a continuation of the “Yellowstone” story in Montana in the coming years.