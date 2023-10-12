Virgin Atlantic’s Attitude Awards Becomes Latest Organization To Eradicate Women In Favor Of Men

Virgin Atlantic’s “Attitude Awards” decided to give biological male Dylan Mulvaney their first ever “Woman of the Year” Award for 2023, despite Mulvaney being a man who helps destroy every single brand he’s affiliated with.

A video shared by LibsofTikTok showed the moment Virgin Atlantic’s Attitude Awards became the latest organization to completely disrespect women, our biology, our existence, and what we do for the world. The organizers gave their first ever “Woman of the Year” award to a biological male who seems to have made a career off his terribly parody of womanhood. And at this point, these displays of total and utter disrespect toward real women are getting too painful to watch.

It was so tough to watch the almost five-minute-long speech. Not because I don’t need a mentally ill man telling me what it is like to be a woman. But because he has no idea what it is like to be a woman, and never will.

My prayer is that, one day, the people behind these organizations apologize to all biological women for trying to erase us from existence. I hope they apologize to all little girls who won’t be able to grow up with the equality their ancestors died for because of actions like this.

Dyaln Mulvaney won a “woman of the year award” at the ‘Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards’ sponsored by @VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/MCRgEAC3u4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 12, 2023

Mulvaney’s wannabe-woman voice is so degrading, making us all sound like an even stupider version of Paris Hilton in “The Simple Life.” He even acknowledged in the speech that he was not a woman and would never actually be a woman. So, if he can admit that, then he needs to do what’s right and support actual women. (RELATED: Haggard, Purple-Haired Scold Tells Girls Their Sports Are Too Pointless To Matter In The Trans Debate)

Per his speech, I’m glad he’s found a “safe space” in Britain. Perhaps he can stay there since he clearly won’t listen to American women who say they’re fine if he wants to be “trans,” but that doesn’t mean biological men can suddenly inflict themselves upon real women’s spaces.

But overall, his rant about being in Britain was pretty racist (we are more than just accents). It made me feel like he sees people as gimmicks in his own life. Not as real people. He wrapped up the speech by suggesting he was going to commit immigration fraud to stay in the country, so … I guess we’ll see how that plays out.