Did AOC Fart During A Video Message On Israel-Gaza Conflict?

Just when you thought New York City Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could get any more ridiculous, a video she shared Wednesday appears to show her farting.

The 45-second clip shared by AOC has been viewed more than 13.6 million times, but not because of anything she has to say. It’s because right around the 40-second mark, you can basically hear her fart.

It is hard to believe AOC would share this clip with the fart included. But it appears that is precisely what she did. And even if it wasn’t a fart, why release a clip that sounds like it has a fart in it? Obviously, no one is going to take her seriously (have they ever?). (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Attempts To Incite People Into ‘The Streets’ Outside Supreme Court)

The United States’ responsibility is to human rights. That means supporting the safety of the Israeli people and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/7CsuN6uO3w — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) October 12, 2023

Someone on Twitter claimed they put the video under a thermal infrared filter to confirm the authenticity of the fart. We can’t authenticate the authenticity of the infrared clip, but it is very funny so you should watch it anyway.

At the 39 second mark it sounded like AOC farted;

we put the video under thermal infrared to confirm that she did, in fact, pollute the environment. #DilleyMemeTeam https://t.co/MKBg4Ck4CG pic.twitter.com/IDA8JwGKFa — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) October 13, 2023

Listen, I am pro-fart. All women fart, and those who say they don’t, or who won’t fart in front of their partners, just need to get an insecurity check. And they need to take out whatever else is up their ass, and have a bit of fun. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Complains About Guy Who Was Likely Lonely, Tipped $200 To $300 During Her Service Industry Days)

No matter the context, farts are always funny. And it’s really funny to watch a possible AOC fart. If she denies it, it’ll be even funnier.