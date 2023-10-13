Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals The Nature Of Her Relationship With Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the nature of her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur during an interview with Rolling Out published Friday.

The famous actress and host of “Red Table Talk” debunked rumors she and Shakur were ever romantically involved. She said Shakur was a dear friend with whom she had a “soulmate friendship.”

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together,” Smith said in the interview.

Host Christal Jordan asked the star whether she has any regrets about not pursuing a romantic relationship with the iconic rapper.

“It just wasn’t possible,” Smith said. “There was no chemistry between us.”

The infamous videos of Smith and Shakur partying and dancing together became the subject of conversation, and the host called out the star for the chemistry onlookers apparently picked up on.

Smith laughed off the suggestion and noted the chemistry was only “friendship-love chemistry.”

She went on to give insight into the close friendship bond she shared with Shakur before he was shot and killed in 1996. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out Years Before Oscars Slap)

“It was like God made us that way,” she said, speaking about their friendship.

“It was like, look, I’m going to put y’all together, right? Y’all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I’m going to tell you right now, I’m going to make it so y’all are not going to be able to get together ’cause that just wasn’t the purpose,” Smith continued.

Smith went on to marry Will Smith in 1997.

She speaks in greater depths about the nature of her relationships in her upcoming book, “Worthy,” set to be released Oct. 17.