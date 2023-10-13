‘Not Totally Verbal’: Friend Gives Update On Bruce Willis’ Dementia

“Moonlighting” creator Glenn Gordon Caron provided an update on Bruce Willis amid the iconic actor’s ongoing struggle with frontotemporal dementia.

Caron described Willis’s current condition by saying he is “not totally verbal,” according to a recent interview with the New York Post. Willis played the role of David Addison in Caron’s “Moonlighting,” which premiered in 1985.

“All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce,” he said. He described Willis as being largely unable to communicate, and observed it’s as though “he now sees life through a screen door.”

Caron told the outlet he tries to see Willis once a month, and seemed happy to report that at least for the moment, Willis seems to recognize him when he visits.

“I’m not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife and I have a casual relationship with his three older children,” Caron said.

“I have tried very hard to stay in his life,” he continued.

He explained the sad truth behind seeing his longtime friend struggle with the challenging diagnosis.

“The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he,” Caron said. (RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Wife Says She’s ‘Not Good’ As She Continues To Care For Him)

“When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there,” he continued, “but the joie de vivre is gone.”

“He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest,” he told the Post.