Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says There’s A 50% Chance World War III Breaks Out

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said Thursday that there’s a 50% change of a world war happening imminently.

Dalio argued the outbreak of “hot wars” between Russia and Ukraine, Hamas and Israel “should raise revulsion and fear in everyone,” which is understandable. But it is the threat of a similar escalation between the U.S. and China that seems to be looming, which would throw the entire world into a state of hot warfare.

In particular, the war within Gaza and the growing number of casualties will likely trigger “new conflicts both between countries and within countries,” he continued. And as more nations and groups pick sides, the current non-violent status quo between the U.S. and China may turn into all-out World War III.

Dalio: “the odds of transitioning from the contained conflicts to a more uncontained hot world war that includes the major powers have risen from 35% to about 50% over the last two years”https://t.co/DnV91nntQR — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 12, 2023

“In my opinion, this war has a high risk of leading to several other conflicts of different types in a number of places, and it is likely to have harmful effects that will extend beyond those in Israel and Gaza,” Dalio stated. “Primarily for those reasons, it appears to me that the odds of transitioning from the contained conflicts to a more uncontained hot world war that includes the major powers have risen from about 35% to about 50% over the last two years since I wrote my book Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order.” (RELATED: Taiwan Issues War Survival Handbook Amid Fears Of Chinese Invasion)

Such a war would see at least one side kill many, many of the others. He seemed to ask the powers that be to pull back from the brink, but that would include partnering more closely with China to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. And I just worry what that would look like.