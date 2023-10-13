ROOKE: Enough Is Enough, Nuke All The Dating Apps

Our society’s desperation for connection is never more present than when scrolling through a dating app, and that’s precisely the reason why we should be encouraging our single friends to dump the tech and meet in person.

Understandably, lonely people will search for a chance to connect with others. Still, if the first contact between the sexes happens in an online chat, there is zero chance for hormones or physical touch to help them determine if the match would be successful.

Dating apps claim to have powerful algorithms that can couple together strangers after answering a few simple questions. Just tell the computer your favorite food, whether you drink, smoke, or do drugs, and your religious preferences, and *presto chango,* the digital matchmaker will send you a list of “perfect” partners to choose from.

The questions are surface-level nothingness leading to devout Catholics matching with those who identify as “someone who went to Catholic school.” Close, but no cigar. But don’t worry. If this batch of matches doesn’t produce your soulmate, there are more where those came from. Just stay at home and keep swiping. Eventually, you’ll find someone.

The commodification of matchmaking demands consumers continue their frivolous endeavors. There’s a chance you could match with your future wife if you just stay online for the next ten years searching. Don’t listen to the naysayers who beg you to go outside and make yourself available. It’s a trap. Their happy marriages and smiling children are a lie.

Dating in a nihilistic society void of courtship rituals means everyone has plausible deniability. I asked you to coffee? Well it doesn’t mean anything. I called you every night for weeks, then disappeared? Well it didn’t mean anything. We had sex? Well it didn’t mean anything — Amy (@amytheartist) October 12, 2023

We’ve allowed the sterilization of our dating culture to result in catastrophic deficiencies in our ability to form lasting relationships. The future of marriage in our society looks pretty bleak.

Internet dating is most popular among adults under the age of thirty. Only 10% of people using dating apps told Pew Research that they became “partnered adults” due to using an online matchmaker. It’s important to note being a “partnered adult” combines marriage with couples living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship. Users have less than a 10% chance of being matched with someone they find worthy of marriage.

Members of Gen Z told NBC when they want to date more “organically,” they turn to social media apps like Instagram, which are not exclusively dedicated to courtship.

“Social media doesn’t have that underlying notion of, like, something needs to happen between us. It can just be casual and friendly, or we can take it slow,” 20-year-old Josh Roque told NBC. “If somebody gets a DM and it’s casual, and then it naturally moves into more of like a flirty vibe, I think that feels a little better because it feels almost organic, like as if we were meeting someone in person,” Roque added.

Have you tried washing your face and saying, “Hi!” to the pretty girl you’ve been crushing on in real life?

It’s unnervingly clear that our society no longer possesses the basic skills that ensure our species will continue. Even as they claim to want “organic” connections, nothing clicks inside their mind to delete the app and step outside. (ROOKE: The ‘Sexual Revolution’ Set Women Back For Generations)

Our society broke younger generations with oppressive lockdowns during Covid. Creating connections with people in real life feels foreign and gives them the “ick.” They’ve been stripped of another societal norm that protected them from loneliness. The doom cycle of isolation is inevitable as long as we consider dating apps a suitable alternative to dating.

The only sensible solution is to take the servers for these sites out to pasture and enact a little social justice.