Video Shows Man Apparently Stabbing Israeli Diplomat In Beijing On ‘Day Of Jihad’

Video footage shared Friday shows a man apparently stabbing an Israeli diplomat in Beijing, China, on Hamas’ “Day Of Jihad.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the authenticity of the video showing a man apparently stabbing one of their embassy members on the street, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Video shared online by the account “StopAntisemitism” shows the apparent attack as it took place.

The clip shows the staffer fighting with the suspect, and at least one bystander can be seen walking away. You can clearly see blood coating the sidewalk as other people walk by.

⚠️ Violent stabbing of an Israeli Embassy staff member in Beijing pic.twitter.com/mgNeF7iCXS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 13, 2023

The victim is in the hospital in stable condition following the attack, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, according to SCMP. The apparent stabbing came on what a former Hamas leader called a “Day of Jihad,” where Hamas supporters and others were asked to commit terrorism all over the world.

Chinese officials did not immediately acknowledge the attack happened, the New York Post reported. The Israel Foreign Ministry accused China of not giving a “clear and unequivocal” condemnation of Hamas’ invasion of the Gaza Strip and massacre of Israelis.

“The Chinese announcements do not contain any element of Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens, a fundamental right of any sovereign country that was attacked in an unprecedented manner and with cruelty that has no place in human society,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said of China. (RELATED: ‘Bastion Of Preferred Speech’: Former Wharton Chair Shreds UPenn Over Antisemitism)

In their statement, China said: “China condemns actions that harm innocent civilians, and calls for an early cease-fire and the end of violence, and resuming talks for peace on the basis of the two-state solution to boost the two peoples’ confidence in achieving peace.”