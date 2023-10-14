‘Lost In Space’ Actor Mark Goddard Dies At 87

Mark Goddard, 87, known for his portrayal of Don West in the 1960s CBS sci-fi series, “Lost in Space,” passed away Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts due to pulmonary fibrosis, Evelyn Pezzulich, the actor’s third wife, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, born as Charles Harvey Goddard, began his career in the late 1950s, gracing television screens with series roles in shows including “Johnny Ringo,” a Western drama, and the crime-themed “The Detectives,” the outlet noted.

‘Lost in Space’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor Mark Goddard Dead at 87 https://t.co/WMGIxbeXHd — People (@people) October 13, 2023

It was his role as Don West in the 1965 series, “Lost in Space,” however, which would etch his name in the annals of television history. The show followed the Robinson family: father John Robinson (Guy Williams), mother Maureen (June Lockhart) and their children, Judy (Marta Kristen), Penny (Angela Cartwright) and Will (Billy Mumy). Alongside them were Don West and a loyal robot as they embarked on a perilous journey to find their way back to Earth after being marooned in space due to an act of sabotage. The show enjoyed a successful three-season run from 1965 to 1968, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Jerry Lee Lewis, Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer, Dead At 87)

Mumy, who played Will Robinson, paid a touching tribute to his late co-star on Facebook, reminiscing about the enduring friendship they shared for 59 years. He fondly recalled their last words, “I love you,” and praised Goddard as a gifted and trained actor. Mumy acknowledged that, at times, Goddard might have felt constrained by the show’s campy style, but he also embraced and loved it.

Mark Goddard, known for playing Major Don West on the CBS series “Lost in Space,” died in Hingham, Mass. on Oct. 10 of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 87. Read more about his life and legacy here: https://t.co/Im1Kp8eyUh pic.twitter.com/X19BEnx8QT — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2023

“Mark was a sports nut. He passionately followed his Boston teams. He was a die hard Celtics fan. I’m a die hard Lakers fan. We teased each other about that classic rivalry and we both had great respect for many of the players on the teams we rooted against,” Mumy added in the post.

Mumy also imagined Goddard enjoying a martini in heaven, finding solace in a better place, with departed colleagues like Jonathan Harris, Kevin Burns and Guy Williams.

Goddard, with co-stars Lockhart, Cartwright and Kristen, also made a memorable cameo in the 1998 film adaptation of “Lost in Space,” in which Matt LeBlanc took on the role of Don West, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His contribution to the world of entertainment will be remembered and cherished by fans of the sci-fi series.